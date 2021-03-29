“These f**kers were in Messerschmitts”: The speech of the legendary pilot Sir Douglas Bader to students that went down in history

Despite his disability, he attempted several times to escape, forcing the Germans to transfer him to the Colditz Castle prison.
Sir Douglas Bader was finally released in April 1945, when the Castle was liberated by the US Army.
He retired from the RAF in 1946.
The legend of RAF, however, has gone down in history for another incident that is not widely known.
The Dystopian Surrealism of Zdzislaw Beksinski
Palestinian prisoner smuggled sperm out of jail – Jerusalem Post
Bader: “So there were two of these f**kers behind me, three f**kers to my right, another f**ker to the left“.
At this point, the principal turned pale and intervened saying:
Principal: “Ladies, Fokker was a German aircraft“.
And Sir Douglas Bader answered:
“That may be madam, but these f**kers were in Messerschmitts“!…