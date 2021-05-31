This is how the European Digital COVID Certificate will be – What should we know

Does its implementation mean that without it I can not move? Read the answer to this and other questions, here

With the digital vaccination certificate, the road of normalcy for travel is opened and therefore tourism is strengthened, a fact that will lead to economic recovery.

Greece’s proposal for the vaccination passport received the “green light” in Brussels, while the Greek government enacts the “green pass” with an Act of Legislative Content, to be implemented from Tuesday.

This frees up travel within the European Union. Greece was the first country to present it and said it was ready to use the “green pass” before July 1, when most EU countries will start using it.

The certificate can be issued if the person concerned has completed the vaccination process or has recently undergone a diagnostic test (PCR or rapid test). In case of having undergone more than one diagnostic test, the certificate is issued with the result of the most recent or if the interested party has been ill in the last months.

How will the European Digital COVID Certificate work?

The European Digital COVID Certificate will be valid in all EU Member States and in Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. It will help to ensure that the current restrictions are lifted in a coordinated way, as it will allow the authorities of each country to confirm that the traveler has either been vaccinated against coronavirus, has recently been tested negative or has recovered from Covid.

What will it certify?

The European Digital COVID Certificate is the digital proof that a person: has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with any of those vaccines authorized by the EU or has been tested with a negative result or has recovered from COVID-19 disease.

In which cases will it be issued?

The European Digital COVID Certificate can be issued: if the person concerned has completed the vaccination process or if the person has recently undergone a diagnostic test (PCR or rapid test). If more than one diagnostic test has been performed, the certificate shall be issued with the result of the most recent or if the person concerned has been ill in recent months. It is noted that each state has the ability to determine the above times. Therefore, travelers are advised to contact the competent authorities to find out if their certificate is valid.

When is it implemented?

In accordance with the decisions of the institutions of the European Union, the European Digital Certificate COVID will enter into force at Union level on 1 July 2021.

Does its implementation mean that without it I can not move?

The purpose of the European Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate free movement within the EU. It will not be a condition for free movement, which is a fundamental right in the EU. Moreover, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted, it is nothing more than a fast lane. It will make travel much easier, especially during the summer. The European Digital COVID Certificate can also demonstrate test results, which is often required by current public health restrictions.

What personal data will it include?

For the protection of personal data, the European Digital COVID Certificate will contain only the necessary basic information, such as name, date of birth, date of issue, information about the vaccine/test/recovery and a unique identification code.