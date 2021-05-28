BBC radio presenter dies after taking Covid jab

A BBC radio presenter, whose family say suffered “bleeding in her head” days after taking the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination, has died, with an investigation into the cause of the 44-year-old’s death now underway.

Lisa Shaw, who had been with BBC Radio Newcastle since 2016, fell seriously ill about a week after her first jab and was later treated for blood clots, the BBC reported.

Her symptoms began with severe headaches. Her condition deteriorated and she was later admitted to ICU, her family said in a statement.

“Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later,” they said.

“She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.” She died last Friday.

An investigation by the coroner is now underway to determine whether the blood clots led to her death.

An interim fact-of-death certificate seen by the BBC says complications from the vaccine will be a consideration in determining the cause of her death.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said it was evaluating her death, but reminded such cases of blood clots as a result of the AstraZeneca jab were extremely rare.

There have been 58 reported deaths from blood clotting as a result of the jab in the UK from 35 million doses administered.

more at au.news.yahoo.com

