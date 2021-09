He was one of the best European players in the NBA

Croatian basketball player Toni Kukoc a member of arguably the greatest team of all time – the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls – was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Most fans remember the ‘Croatian Sensation’ for his time in Chicago, but Kukoc played professional basketball long before and long after his time with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Kukoc played 436 games for the Bulls in 7 seasons winning 3 NBA trophies before being traded to Philadelphia in 1999-2000.