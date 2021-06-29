Top Cable news anchor Tucker Carlson says US government is spying on him (video)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed on air that the Biden administration is “spying” on his personal electronic communications with the help of the National Security Agency (NSA).

After discussing the FBI embedding informants within the crowd at the January 6 Capitol riot, Carlson announced Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that a whistleblower had come forward to reveal that the intelligence community was now spying on him personally.

“But it’s not just political protesters the government is spying on,” Tucker said. “Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA – the National Security Agency – is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

Tucker Carlson says a whistleblower told him that he is being spied on by the NSA and that he filed a FOIA request for information: “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.” pic.twitter.com/LY2vmDLFTK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

source