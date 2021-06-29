Magic Johnson announces from Greece he bought 30% of LA Lakers (photos-videos)

The NBA legend is on a Greek island hopping holiday in the Ionian Sea

NBA legend Magic Johnson chose the beautiful Greek island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, where he is sailing with his wife Cookie to announce he had officially become a minority shareholder (30%) of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Enjoying the local seafood delicacies at the Akrotiri area of ​​Zakynthos, where the restaurant “I Bassia” is located, Johnson made it official informing his party the deal had been done and sealed.

He rose from his chair, possibly to give a more formal tone to his statement, which was as follows: “So let’s make a toast to this.”

It seems that the final details of the deal for the former ace of the Los Angeles team, who, after Corfu, arrived in Zakynthos with his yacht, “closed” in Greece.

He enjoyed a stroll with his wife and a friendly couple, while he also visited the largest church on the island, Agios Dionysios.

Magic also videotaped the prayer of two priests over the tomb of the Saint and was photographed with his wife outside it, while last Sunday he went to a monastery that is only accessible by sea.