England beats Germany 2-0 to move into final 8 of Euro 2020

Raheem Sterling’s third goal at the European Championship helped England beat Germany 2-0 and put the team into the quarterfinals.

Sterling scored from close range in the 75th minute. Harry Kane added the second in the 86th shortly after Thomas Müller missed a chance to equalize for the Germans.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome.

source AP