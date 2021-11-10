Turkey violates Greek airspace 29 times

There were also 5 violations of the Athens FIR

Six Turkish aircraft committed 29 violations of Greek airspace and 5 violations of the Athens FIR.

The provocations over the Aegean Sea continued unabated by the Turkish air force, as it carried out 29 violations of the national airspace.

In particular, a pair of two F-16 fighter jets, along with one CN-235 electronic warfare aircraft, two ATR-72 anti-submarine aircraft, and one UAV, committed five FIR air traffic violations on Thursday and 29 violations of national airspace.

The Turkish aircraft flew in the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean and according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

also read

Greeks vs. Chinese – Who is winning in the ‘battle’ of ship ownership?