Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace on national anniversary, breaking agreed flight moratorium

On the day of the Greek national holiday for the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution of 1821, Ankara ignored the Confidence Building Measures agreed between the two countries for a flight moratorium on national anniversaries and carried out new provocative violations of Greek airspace.

More specifically, 6 Turkish F-16 fighter jets, flying in two formations, committed 3 violations of Greek airspace.

A total of 9 Turkish aircraft flew over the Aegean today, six of which were F-16 fighter jets, two CN 235 reconnaissance planes, and a helicopter. The Turkish planes also committed five infringements of the air traffic rules in the Athens FIR.

The violations took place in the northeastern and southeastern Aegean, while according to Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek Air Force fighter jets.