Turkish F-16 jets violate Greek airspace

They were identified and intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force

Turkey is not abating in its provocations against Greece, as the Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace in the Aegean Sea, just as the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs, made provocative statements from Northern Greece.

Early in the afternoon Wednesday, at 4:00 pm, a pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets performed overflights above the Greek isles of Oinousses and Panagia.

The Turkish fighters flew at an altitude of 22,000 feet. The two aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters.