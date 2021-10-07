Turkish media irate after Greek Deputy Minister of Defence poses with Greek flag with Smyrna in background (photos)

Deputy Minister of Defence Nikos Hardalias was photographed on the island of Oinousses with the backdrop of the Turkish coast during his recent visit to the northeastern Aegean, sending a portion of the Turkish media into a frenzy, as they accused him of provoking Turkey.

“Greece did military exercises on our occupied island,” reads the headline of an article in Sozcu newspaper, commenting that the Greek Deputy Minister “posed with Smyrna (Izmir) in the background.”

In a similar tone of indignation, Yeni Safak news outlet characteristically states: “Greece is again provoking: It carried out an exercise under the nose of Turkey and took poses with Smyrna in the background”.

Nikos Hardalias was recently present at the frontier island of Oinousses, in the context of monitoring military activities of the large-scale national interdisciplinary exercise “Parmenion 21”. He was photographed with officers and infantry soldiers next to a Greek flag on a pole.

The provocative Turkish publications host statements by the former Secretary of the Turkish Ministry of Defence retired Colonel Umit Yalim, who claimed that: “Greece continues to ignore international law in the Aegean Sea and the demilitarisation regime” which, according to him, are laid out in international treaties and conventions. He went so far as to claim that Greece “does not own these islands, but only the right to manage them,” a position that was officially expressed recently by Turkey at the UN.