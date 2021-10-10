Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder to Retain Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) cemented his status as the man to beat in the heavyweight division, defeating bitter rival Deontay Wilder (41-2-1, 41 KOs) by 11th-round knockout to retain the WBC world heavyweight title Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters paid a price to end this bitter rivalry. They battered each other for 10-plus rounds, with multiple trips to the canvas and several other punches that would have knocked out lesser boxers. Wilder scored two knockdowns in the fourth round, while Fury sent Wilder to the canvas in the third, 10th, and 11th rounds.

The final blitz from Fury left no doubt, with the referee waving off the fight almost as soon as Wilder went down.

source bleacherreport.com