Coronavirus Greece: 2,197 new cases, 331 intubated, 36 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,209 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,197, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 675,479 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 115 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,445 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 36, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,105 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 331 (60.7% men). Their median age is 67 years. 81.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 287 (86.71%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 44 (13.29%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,209 patients have been discharged from the ICU.