Foreign Minister Cavusoglu warns Turkey is taking measures against Greece

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu made new provocative statements about the eastern Mediterranean, warning that his country had taken all the necessary measures against Greece if it judged its rights were being violated in the region.

The Turkish Foreign Minister in a joint press conference in Ankara with his Venezuelan counterpart, underlined Turkey’s readiness towards Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, stating that “we are taking measures against any attempt to violate the or continental shelf”.

Cavusoglu stressed: “We are taking our measures against any attempt to violate our continental shelf. The recent time Greece entered our continental shelf 1 km (northeast of Crete), we announced a NAVTEX and issued the necessary warnings. When we expelled them from there they wanted to enter again, this time from Cyprus, but we reacted in the same way. They are constantly protesting against Turkey in the international community. I do not know what the benefit of this is. Maybe domestic politics.”

He also attacked the USA and President Joe Biden saying “The United States is lying to Congress, supporting terrorism, and this is a crime against Washington”, in a response to the US President, who accused Turkey of military incursion in northeastern Syria.

“Instead of blaming Turkey, the United States should abandon its own misguided policies. They should also be more honest with the American people and Congress,” he said.

