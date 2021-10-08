Greek President Sakellaropoulou gets Covid-19 booster dose

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou received her third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today at the General Hospital of Athens “O Evangelismos”.

After her vaccination, the President of the Republic made the following statement:

“In the fight against coronavirus, which has caused so many casualties and pain to humanity, science has provided us with the vaccine, the most effective way, in combination with the other health measures we have, to get rid of the pandemic once and for all.

This is proven not only by the opinions of experts but also by the actual data. According to statistics, 10 months after the start of the vaccination programme, the vast majority of those seriously ill with the virus have not been vaccinated.

I appeal to those of our fellow citizens who are hesitant or refuse to be vaccinated for their own reasons, to overcome their fears and to come, as soon as possible, to the vaccination centres. By doing so they will not only benefit themselves, but will offer great service to their families and to society as a whole. Getting out of the health crisis is now our choice.”

