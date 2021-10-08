Shocking video shows hit and run by car of elderly woman in Thessaloniki (warning: distressing footage)

A shocking video of an elderly woman being hit by a vehicle and abandoned in the middle of a road in Thessaloniki is making the rounds on the Internet. The woman, 80, can be seen flying through the air as a car hits her while she is crossing a street, in western Thessaloniki, yesterday afternoon.

The dark blue car, moving in the direction of the Monastery, hit the unfortunate woman hard and then sped off and disappeared in an unknown direction.

“I was in my shop when I heard a very loud noise as if two cars had collided. I saw a woman fallen on the street. I did not have time to see the car,” said an eyewitness. Passers-by immediately rushed to help the injured woman while the ambulance was called, a witness told Voria.gr.

The woman was transported to Papanikolaou hospital where she is being treated by intubation in the Intensive Care Unit. The state of health of the elderly is critical as she has multiple injuries to the head and body. Police have launched a manhunt to locate the driver of the vehicle.