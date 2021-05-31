US Delta Airlines lands in Athens becoming the 1st US company to launch flights to Greece

Delta Airlines arrived in Athens on May 29, becoming the first US airline company that commenced its flights to Greece, according to the strict COVID-19 protocols that ensure the health of its customers. The resumption of travel from the US will give a significant boost to Greek tourism.

The first flight took off from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport on May 28, 2021, and landed at Athens International Airport on Saturday morning.

The flight symbolises a new beginning for Delta in Greece and also a milestone for Greek tourism, which is a vital part of the Greek economy. This summer, the airline will fly from its two largest airports in the US, when in July a route from Atlanta will be added to those of New York (JFK).

“After a year of restrictions on international travel, Americans are actively looking for new adventures in 2021 and the combination of archeological sites with tourist resorts on the islands is making Greece a popular choice,” said Amy Martin, Director of International Network Planning of Delta. “Delta has a long history with flights to Greece since we launched our first route in 1991 and the new start of our services is not only a positive development for the aviation industry, but also supports the wider economy on both sides of the Atlantic.”

On his part, Harry Theoharis, Minister of Tourism of Greece, said: “The new beginning of direct flights by Delta is the impetus that Greek tourism needs after a stormy year. It is also a testament to a vote of confidence in the effectiveness of our plan to restart tourism and the importance we place on the safety of visitors. The high rate of vaccination in the United States gives us the confidence to reopen our borders to one of our largest tourist markets. We look forward to welcoming visitors again and restarting tourism, which is one of the most important sources of income in Greece, as it constitutes over 20% of our GDP “.

