Summer is here! 20 top celebrities show off their swimwear (photos)

In less than a day, we will have officially entered the summer season. What better way to welcome the sunny weather than to check out the A’ list celebrities showing off their swimsuits in some escapades to summer destinations.

Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez are some of the celebrities who recently sent their millions of Instagram followers into meltdown by sharing their hot bikinis.

Let’s check 20 of the hottest celebrities preparing for summer…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)