Vaccinations for 30-39 age group to begin

The appointment platform for the 40-44 age group will start on Good Friday

About 3 million people, aged between 30-49, gain access to vaccination appointments for covid-19 infection during Holy Week, in an effort by the Greek authorities to ‘build’ a wall of immunity against the 4th wave of Covid-19.

More than 2,758,780 vaccinations have already been issued, with 1,964,640 people receiving the first dose and 790,140 both doses.

From tomorrow, Holy Tuesday, the platform for scheduling appointments for the age group of 30-39 (1.36 million people) opens with vaccinations expected to start from Holy Wednesday. This will be followed by the age groups 40-44 years (800,000 people) and 45-49 years (810,000 people), with Good Friday being the opening day for appointments.

For citizens aged 30-39, AstraZeneca jab will be the only one offered, while the other two groups of citizens will have access to all four approved vaccines, ie the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson formulations.