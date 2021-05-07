Wild boars roam Thessaloniki! – City council to buy tranquiliser weapon

The municipality of Thessaloniki in Macedonia has decided to buy a tranquiliser weapon following repeated appearances of wild boars, even in the city centre on some occasions.

A wild boar was seen in the early hours of the morning wandering a few meters from the White Tower Police Department on Aristotelous Street, rummaging for food.

As the Deputy Mayor of Environment, Socrates Dimitriadis stated speaking to GRTimes.gr, the city council will immediately proceed with all the necessary actions, informing the competent services, such as the Decentralised Administration of Macedonia – Thrace, the Directorate of Thira.

In addition, as he made known, the process has already begun for the municipality of Thessaloniki to procure a tranquiliser gun for wild animals and a document has been sent to the competent prosecutor. According to Mr. Dimitriadis, two employees have already been trained to use a shotgun, something that will be done for anesthesia.