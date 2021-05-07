Kindergartens to re-open on May 17 – Complete list of what opens

Junior and senior high schools to open on May 10

Kindergartens in Greece will open on May 17, one week after the Primary Schools, junior and senior high schools, while by the end of this month, conservatories, summer cinemas, museums, and live shows in open spaces, will also open with restrictions and strict rules, as Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday during a press briefing.

“We are moving gradually and paying close attention to normalcy, as the epidemiological situation allows us to do so. It was therefore decided:

-From tomorrow Saturday, May 8, the organised beaches will open and the percentage of area per customer is reduced for stores over 500 sq.m.

– On Monday, May 10, Primary Schools, junior and senior high schools will open, with a self-test certificate every Monday and Thursday, as well as the use of a mask in all areas and during recess breaks

– On Monday, May 10, teaching will commence in the tuition centers for the national entry exams and foreign languages ​​for diploma exams.

– The museums open on May 14

-On May 21, the summer cinemas open with 75% fullness

-On May 28, the public spectacles and hearings open in open spaces with only seats and with 50% fullness

– On May 17 the conservatories will open

– On May 17, the kindergartens will open

-Also May 10, the administrative courts open and as well as certain proceedings in criminal and civil courts