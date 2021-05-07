Nadal and Osaka announced Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

Tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Noami Osaka have been announced as the Laureus Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.

World No.2 Nadal won his fourth Laureus award on Thursday, recognised for winning his 13th French Open and record-equalling 20th major in 2020.

Fellow World No.2 Osaka, who won the US Open for the second time and now has four majors, is now a two-time Laureus winner.

“Winning the French Open and equalling the 20th grand slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment,” said Nadal.

“It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend.”

source yahoo.sports.com

