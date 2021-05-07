MEP Lagos to be extradited to Greece

The Brussels prosecutor ruled he could be extradited to Greece

The Brussels Prosecutor’s Office ruled that the European arrest warrant for the member of the European Parliament, Giannis Lagos who was elected under the banner of extreme-right Golden Dawn, was enforceable.

More specifically, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Dutch-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels ruled that Giannis Lagos should be extradited to Greece.

The deadline that Lagos has to file an appeal is until Monday, however, so far he has reportedly agreed with the decision. In the event he opts to not challenge the decision, then he will arrive in Greece in 7-10 days.

