Extreme right MEP Giannis Lagos remanded in Brussels

A Brussels prosecutor has remanded extreme right MEP Giannis Lagos, who was arrested on Tuesday, as the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Giannis Lagos was convicted as a member of the far-right Golden Dawn criminal organisation. The decision to keep him in temporary custody until the accused has the chance to exercise his legal defence was announced by the Brussels prosecutor’s office, today, Wednesday, one day after his arrest.

The exercise of his legal rights via an appeal is guaranteed to the defendant from the moment he did not accept his surrender to the Greek authorities, as mentioned in the same announcement of the prosecution.