100 firefighters tackle six-floor fire at flats in Barking, east London

Dozens of firefighters were called to the block of flats

About 100 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a block of flats in east London.

The “ground floor to the sixth floor are alight”, London Fire Brigade tweeted, before saying that the fire was “under control” shortly before 6pm.

Fire at Barking river side @LondonFire need help pic.twitter.com/eR42R3QxZt — SaKuKrish (@sakukrish) June 9, 2019

Fifteen fire engines were called to the scene in De Pass Gardens in Barking at 3.31pm on Sunday.

People were evacuated and road closures put in place, police said.

London Ambulance Service said it had “crews on standby” but there were “no reports of any injuries at the moment”.

It sent its Hazardous Area Response Team, as well as dispatching London’s Air Ambulance.

Scotland Yard also said there had been no reported injuries, adding that officers were assisting firefighters.