Greek coast guard are on alert after a boat carrying 120 illegal immigrants was detected off Souda bay in Crete.

According to the reports, the 120 immigrants were destined for Italy, but the vessels was immobilised due to mechanical failure.

The Greek coast guard along with a Frontex crew arrived in the area in order to tow the boat to Souda bay.

The ship with the immigrants is expected to arrive at Souda late at noon.