14 dead in Mandra floods! Live video streaming from flooded region! (photos-video) (Upd.5)

14 dead in Mandra floods!

Nov, 15 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Area devastated from heavy rains on Wednesday morning

UPD.5: One by one the death toll is rising as a new body was recovered bringing the number to 14.

Most of the dead were trapped inside small apartments that are in basements.

UPD.4: The death toll is rising, making this national catastrophe. The number of the dead people is now 13.

UPD.3: There seems to be no end to the bad news that come from Mandra. A tenth dead body was recovered in the area, while SAR operations continue…

UPD.2: Unfortunately, one more dead body was recovered raining the death toll from the unprecedented floods at Mandra to nine.

UPD:

The death toll in the flood-stricken region of Mandra has risen to eight people, according to the National Health Centre. The people fell victims to massive floods and mudslides that covered the streets and inundated their houses when heavy rainfalls on Wednesday morning. The Greek coast guard found two bodies The fire department speaks officially of 2 to 3 missing persons. The woman, believed to be 75-80 years old was found dead on Koropouli street. She lived on the ground floor of the building on 8 Koropouli street. Her neighbours said they could hear her calling for help since early in the morning as the water started rushing into her home from the street. A neighbour unsuccessfully tried to pull her out of her house. The second victim was an 85-year-old man and was also found dead in his house, while the third person is a also a man believed to be about 65 years old, who according to the fire department was swept away by the water and ended up in a backyard. The fourth man is believed to be in his mid-50ss. Torrents of rain started falling at 3.30am on Wednesday morning causing serious problems to the road network, with cars being swept away and houses being flooded. The waters level of the flood reached up to 1.5 metres in some points. The Attica regional government decided for schools in Nea Peramos and Mandra to remain closed.

    Every winter similar images in varying degrees of destruction in the greater Athens area. Town counclis happily send you the bill for services yet i have not seen them once unblock stormwater drains on the roads all over Athens. The drain openings are always full to the grating with sand etc so where exactly is the water supposed to go? Clean the damn things and this kind of thing could be less of an annual issue. Its not just this gov it all past govs neglect

    • themanews

      Indeed.