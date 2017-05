173 more illegal migrants crossed into Greece in the past 3 days. The majority (115) landed on the island of Samos, while 58 arrived on Chios from Monday till Wednesday morning. There are currently 8,892 refugees and illegal migrants hosted in camps and hotspots in the Greeks islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos, according to Greek authorities. Of these the most (3,889) are on the island of Samos.