18-year-old girl in Thessaloniki becomes a male after sex reassignment

An 18-year-old female with a medically certified gender identity disorder underwent a sex reassignment operation at the Interbalkan Medical Centre in Thessaloniki in March for the first time in Greece. Doctors were able to add a 15cm functioning penis, while they say she will have a regular orgasm as the phallic nerves that were created by tissue taken from the leg were attached to the clitoris. The person has legally changed his name to a male one, but the doctors say a he will have to undergo a new surgery in a year for the penis to operate properly.