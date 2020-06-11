20 new Covid-19 cases in Greece – Zero deaths

The National Public Health Organisation announced twenty new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number in Greece to 3,088, of which 55.0% are men.

Four of the new cases were identified in Attica and the remaining 16 in Eastern Macedonia – Thrace and specifically in the Municipality of Mycenae.

692 (22.4%) are considered travel-related from abroad and 1752 (56.7%) are related to an already known case.

There are 14 patients treated intubated. Their average age is 75 years. 6 (42.9%) are women and the rest are men. 78.6% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years of age.