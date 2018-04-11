2018 International Toilet Tourism Awards!

There are all sorts of international awards. But have you heard of the International Toilet Awards?

So if you are aware of any toilet in Greece used by tourists and stands out for its location, design or … the special experience it offers, then you still have time to nominate it as a candidate in the world’s best tourist toilets award for 2018.

The awards at MyTravelresearch.com aim to show tourism destinations that clean, creative, quirky public toilets go a long way to boosting a destination’s image and generating tourism dollars. The winners are expected to be announced on June 4, while entries close on May 1.

Categories

The 2018 awards will go to public toilets in the following categories (7):

Best Economic Contributor – for when people stop at a toilet in a destination and stay on to spend more than a penny.

Best Location – where the toilets have views and maybe considered an attraction in themselves.

Best Design – architectural brilliance in toilets, visual design and creativity.

Quirkiest Toilet Experience – relating to local heritage, fun, or otherwise noteworthy.

Best Accessible Toilet – supporting the idea of Tourism for all.

Sanitation Progress – aimed at developing economy destinations that have made big steps in public toilet provision.

Prizes

The overall winner will receive an AU$2,000 donation contributed to the World Toilet Organization for allocation to a sanitation project in a developing economy. The donation will be made in the name of the overall winner, who will also receive a copy of every MyTravelResearch.com research publication in 2018 (worth AU$8000), and access to tourism research events. Other category winners will receive the same, minus the donation to the World Toilet Organization.