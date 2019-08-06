New car sales rise in Greece, against EU trends

Car sales in major EU markets might have recorded a decline in the first half of 2019, as the data by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association reveals, but Greece is going against the general trend as sales of new automobiles have surged by 5.2% over the same period.

Sales in the Greek market have already exceeded 65.500 units, and market executives estimate the number will reach over 120,000 vehicles by the end of the year.

Sales of new vehicles in Europe fell by 3.1%, according to official ACEA data, putting an end to a 5-year positive growth period. The data showed a total of 8.18 million units were sold over the first half of 2019 across the continent.

Lithuania recorded the highest rate of car sales growth with 47.1%, followed by Romania (19.1%), and Hungary (5.4%).