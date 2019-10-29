29th Athens International Sailing Week 2019-Winter Series: Over 280 athletes from 10 countries ready hit the waves

The competition will take place between November 8 and 16

Athletes from 10 European countries have so far registered to take part in the 29th Athens International Sailing Week 2019-Winter Series, the former Athens Euroleague, which will take place from November 8 to 16 at the Athens International Sailing Centre at the Marina Delta Kallithea.

Over 280 male and female athletes from Cyprus, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Turkey, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Croatia, Spain and Greece will be hosted in Athens to compete in the event.

The race will be divided into two phases. From November 8th to 10th, the Optima, Laser 4.7, Techno Plus, Techno 293 and 420classes will be competing. The Olympic categories and the second phase of the Pan-Hellenic Championship will take place from 10 to 16 of the month. .

The organising committee will hold a press conference on Wednesday, November 6 at noon at the Hellenic Sailing Federation (EIO) offices in Tzitzifies Kallithea.