35 bn euros earmarked for Greece’s employment & growth by 2020

The funds can be allocated to investments to combat unemployment, poverty as well as research, education & infrastructure

Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Commissioner Marianne Thyssen expressed her support to Greece’s efforts for economic stability in reply to a question raised by the vice president of the European Parliament and head of the SYRIZA group in EP Dimitris Papadimoulis.

According to SYRIZA, Thyssen said that the Commission supports Greece in its effort to restore its financial and economic stability adding that at least 35 billion euros are earmarked for Greece until 2020 under the programme for employment and growth in Greece which supports investments and reforms with the view to opening jobs and increasing growth.

Moreover, she stressed that the European Social Rights Pillar will be the compass for renewed convergence towards better working and living conditions.

The 35 billion euros earmarked for the period 2014-2020 can be allocated to investments to combat unemployment, poverty and poor social conditions, as well as research, education and infrastructure.

Source