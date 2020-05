It was to the south of Crete

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake o the richter scale struck on Monday afternoon, 77 km south of the Arvi region in Crete. The focal depth was determined to be 15 km.

Another quake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 07:18 Greek time, 420 km south / southeast of Athens, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicentre was reported 54 kilometres south / southeast of the Arvi sea region in Crete.