A series of Greek-EU joint initiatives will aim at fueling the public debate on the evaluation of the four decades of Greece as a member state of the EU

This year, 2021, marks the 40th anniversary of Greece‘s accession to the then European Economic Community what came to be the European Union.

The Greek Parliament, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Deputy Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the Delegation of the European Commission and the Office of the European Parliament in Greece will implement a series of joint initiatives starting with the special meeting of the European Commission in the Greek Parliament, on Thursday, February 18th at 17:00′, where the common logo of the anniversary will be presented for the first time.

The aim of the joint actions is to fuel the public debate on the evaluation of the four decades of Greece as a member state of the EU, how and towards which direction this changed the country, how much this now determines our life and prospects, to highlight the historical importance of Greece’s accession to European family and in relation to the overall national course of 200 years since 1821 to encourage citizens to express their expectations in the context of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which will begin shortly and is expected to conclude in the summer of 2022.

See Also:

Athens hands formal complain to Ankara after latest Turkish illegal NAVTEX

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)