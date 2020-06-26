5.2 magnitude earthquake hits western Turkey

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the coast of western Turkey, according to the Geodynamic Seismological Institute.

The quake struck 9km from Gölmarmara, 38km from Manisa, and 115km from southeast of Mytilene.

The city of Gölmarmara is located 66 km from Manisa, a city in western Turkey, and the capital of the province of the same name.

The focal depth is reported to be at 10 km.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center initially registered the quake at 5.6 on the Richter scale but revised its estimate to 5.2 on the Richter scale.