50 cut up bodies found in Mexico farm

The remains were discovered outside the city of Guadalajara

Hacked up body parts found stuffed inside plastic bags on a farm in Mexico last month belong to at least 50 people, authorities have confirmed.

The remains were discovered outside the city of Guadalajara in Jalisco state on November 22 and forensics experts were able to come to a figure last Friday.

So far 13 individuals have been identified, 12 males and a female, all of whom had been listed as missing.

The northwestern Mexican state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered among the most depraved gangsters in the country, their leader Nemesio Osegura Cervantes has been dubbed ‘the new El Chapo.’

feature photo courtesy of Getty/AFP