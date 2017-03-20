6 reasons to pick an Eastern European woman: Italian show causes uproar (photos)

An Italian TV chief has apologized after a show which explored why some Italian men have relationships with women from eastern Europe, listing possible reasons such as “they’re always sexy” and “they forgive cheating”.
The episode of ‘Parliamone sabato’ (Let’s talk about it on Saturday) – a talk show which typically brings in 1.5 million viewers – was titled ‘The threat comes from the east. Men prefer foreign women’.
Its subtitle posed the question: ‘Are they husband-stealers or perfect wives?’.
Presenter Paola Perego opened the show by saying it would explore “the phenomenon of eastern women, and the fascination they hold for men.”
A variety of guests, including women from Eastern European countries and Italian men, discussed the phenomenon and spoke about  ‘famous examples’ of men who had had multiple relationships with women from Eastern Europe, including US president Donald Trump.
At one point, presenter Perego appeared confused about which countries make up Eastern Europe, telling Italian actor Fabio Testi: “You’ve been with marvellous women from the East, like [Swedish actress] Anita Ekberg”.
