68% drop in passenger traffic at Greek airports in the first ten months of 2020

The total number of passengers in transit at Greece’s airports during the ten months of 2020 (18.9 million) shows a decrease of 68% compared to the corresponding period of 2019 (59 million), according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In terms of flights in the country’s airports they amounted to 220,602, of which 106,346 were domestic and 114,256 international, showing a decrease (-) 45% compared to the corresponding period of 2019 where 401,317 flights were operated.

TOTAL FLIGHTS (DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL)

TOTAL PASSENGERS (DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL)

10 MONTH ’19: 401,317 59,069,514

10 MONTH ’20: 220,602 18,880,621

CHANGE: – 45% -68%

Examining the aviation data for October 2020 more closely, it appears that 2,278,650 passengers were handled at the country’s airports, a decrease (-) of 59.7% compared to 2019 where 5,650,541 passengers were handled.

The total number of flights amounted to 24,928, recording a decrease (-) of 45.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2019 where 45,552 flights were operated. Regarding the arrivals of international passengers, it was 733,177, showing a decrease (-) of 60.9% in relation to by 2019, were 1,873,245 passengers had arrived.

