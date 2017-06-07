7 playmates recreate their Playboy covers 30 years later (photos)

Jun, 07 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Once a playmate always a playmate, said Hugh Hefner

The famous Playboy magazine just recreated their cover photos of 7 Playmates and the results are beautiful. Featuring Kimberley Conrad Hefner (1988), Charlotte Kemp (1982), Cathy St. George (1982), Monique St. Pierre (1978), Renee Tenison (1989), Candace Collins (1979), and Lisa Matthews (1990) – the covers were recreated by photographers Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry for Playboy, around 30 years after the releases of the previous ones. Every single one proves that beauty is timeless and women can be sexy at any age. As Hugh Hefner once said: “Once a Playmate, always a Playmate”.
Kimberly Conrad Hefner — 1988 vs. 2017

Charlotte Kemp — 1982 vs. 2017 

Cathy St. George — 1982 vs. 2017

Monique St. Pierre — 1979 vs. 2017

Renee Tenison — 1990 vs 2017

Candace Collins — 1979 vs. 2017

Lisa Matthews — 1991 vs. 2017

