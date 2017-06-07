7 playmates recreate their Playboy covers 30 years later (photos)

The famous Playboy magazine just recreated their cover photos of 7 Playmates and the results are beautiful. Featuring Kimberley Conrad Hefner (1988), Charlotte Kemp (1982), Cathy St. George (1982), Monique St. Pierre (1978), Renee Tenison (1989), Candace Collins (1979), and Lisa Matthews (1990) – the covers were recreated by photographers Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry for Playboy, around 30 years after the releases of the previous ones. Every single one proves that beauty is timeless and women can be sexy at any age. As Hugh Hefner once said: “Once a Playmate, always a Playmate”.

Kimberly Conrad Hefner — 1988 vs. 2017



Charlotte Kemp — 1982 vs. 2017



Cathy St. George — 1982 vs. 2017



Monique St. Pierre — 1979 vs. 2017



Renee Tenison — 1990 vs 2017



Candace Collins — 1979 vs. 2017



Lisa Matthews — 1991 vs. 2017