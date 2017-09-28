9-year-old refugee girl dies, 25 rescued after boat sinks off Kastellorizo

A tragedy occurred in the sea area northwest of the island of Kastellorizo, when a boat carrying an unknown number of refugees sank apparently due to bad weather conditions. Although rescued by a Frontex vessel, a 9-year-old girl did not make it and passed away in the health center of the island.

The incident occurred in the dawn of Thursday.

The Frontex vessel rescued three adults and two more children from the sea. Later, a coast guard vessel spotted another 20 people on the rocky shores of the island, who had managed to survive.

The refugee girl was transferred to the health center of Kastellorizo. Despite the doctors’ efforts she didn’t make it.

A search and rescue operation (SAR) is underway. One helicopter of the Greek Air Force and two vessels of the Coast Guard operate in the sea area where the boat is estimated to have sunk in an effort to locate more refugees who might be missing.