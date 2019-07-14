A female officer becomes captain of the Greek Air Force Academy for the first time in history

For the first time in the history of the Hellenic Air Force, a female was appointed at the head of the Greek Air Force Academy.

Chief warrant officer Marina Konstantinou from Patras was selected to lead the school. She entered the academy in 2016 second in her class. Three years later, the head of the class of 2019 pilot officers handed over the military flag in a ceremony to Marina Konstantinou.

Marina Konstantinou is the daughter of Aspasia Mourtou, and the late Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Patras, Dimitris Konstantinou who died while mountaineering in the Andes.

“As a young girl I thought about becoming a doctor because my parents were doctors, but that changed in the process. I really love airplanes, so I slowly got caught up in it”, she said, stressing that she was not afraid of the fact that it was a male-dominated field.

“I believe that anyone who sets a goal that they really want and willing to make small sacrifices, they will succeed.”