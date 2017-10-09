A Greek actor in Game of Thrones season 8?

Greek singer-actor Panos Mouzourakis could take part in Game of Thrones season 8! No, it’s not April fool’s day. The 28-year-old artist who recently visited the US with actor-director Christophoros Papakaliatis and acquired an agent in Los Angeles. Lifestyle magazine “Down Town” initially came out with news that Panos would be going through a casting audition for a role in season 8 of the HBO fantasy hit series, with the news being confirmed by TV show “Epitelous Savatokyriako-The Weekend at Last”. It is unknown whether he will be trying out for one of the 8 new characters rumoured to be appearing in the final season or he will be one of the hundreds of extras “mowed down’ is some battle scene. As actor Liam Cunningham confirmed shooting will start in 2 weeks in Ireland and last until summer. The 8th and final season consists of 6 episodes, but will last for 130 minutes. Let’s see whether the Greek actor will be in one the greatest hits in TV history.