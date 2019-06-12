A Greek chef becomes the youngest Michelin Star chef in London

At the young age of 28, Athens born and raised Asimakis Chaniotis has become the youngest Michelin Star chef in London and the first Greek outside of Greece to receive this prestigious accolade.

Having trained in the Greek capital, at the age of 21, Asimakis became a sous chef before heading to London and by 22 he started working at the prestigious Pied à Terre restaurant alongside renowned chefs Marcus Eaves and Andy McFadden. At the age of only 27, Asimakis was appointed executive chef at this critically-acclaimed French restaurant.

“Food was always at the centre of family life. I spent my school holidays at my grandparent’s farmhouse in Kefalonia where I was surrounded by fresh produce with trees and bushes producing the finest fruit and vegetables including pomegranate trees, fig trees, wild oregano, and olive trees as far as the eye can see.

So when it came to deciding my career, I knew straight away I wanted to be a chef. My new role at Pied à Terre has given me the opportunity to develop my creativity and continue to deliver an outstanding experience,” Asimakis told London publication Sloan.

