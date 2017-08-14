A Hellish night for the people of Attica & Zakynthos as fires burn everything on their path! (PHOTOS)

No can do anything at all until the fire-fighting airplanes & helicopters start their flights in the morning

Extremely difficult is the night in Kalamos, as the big fire rages unchecked, burning a dense pine forest in the houses scattered around the area.

The mayor of Oropos urged the inhabitants of the Agioi Apostoloi to evacuate the area immediately.

According to him, the settlements of Panorama, Agia Varvara, Kypseli, Vlastos must be evacuated immediately, and those who are on the beach should be removed as well.

As the Secretary General of Civil Protection, Yannis Kapakis, told the ANA-MPA, the wind, which had north directions until the afternoon, changed the course in the evening, causing the fire to become even worse.

This fire is very difficult to put out, as it burns in a “mixed” area with forest and houses, which makes the work of firefighters even more difficult. For this reason, the Civil Protection Council declared the Oropou Municipality in a state of emergency.

At the same time, as Skai Channel reported, circles from Public Power Company (ΔΕΗ) are afraid of total blackout in Eastern Attica, as the fire is rampant. If that happens, thousands of residents of Eastern Attica will be affected.

Because of the change of wind, the fire has two large fronts, one to the north and one to the south, for which the extinguishing forces are trying real hard to stop their course.

Sixty firefighters with 23 vehicles, 20 hikers, 15 volunteers, 13 of the municipalities, six of EYDAP, and three earthmoving machines that open roads and fire-fighting zones are attempting to extinguish the fire.

The fire has reached the area of ​​Kipseli, at the village of Vlasta and proceeds to the beach.

At the same time, an extensive blackout took place, according to city councilor Mr Peppas, as ΔΕΗ’s columns were burning, and he called for the state to send generators to help the people.

Fires burn Zakynthos as well!

Fourteen active fire fronts are burning the island of Zakynthos as well for the third day, as two forest fires started in the areas of Campi and Agios Nikolaos. Earlier in the evening another fire had broken out in a forest in the village of Kalamaki.

Strong forces of the fire brigade have rushed out, saying the most dangerous front is between Kiliomenos and Agalas.

Six vehicles with 20 men arrived on the island to participate in the firefighting operations, while in the next few hours the fire-fighting force in Zakynthos is going to be reinforced further with forces from other areas of the country.

It should be noted that the winds blowing on the island are particularly strong, which helps the spread of fires, while preventing firefighting aircraft from taking off and helping to extinguish the fires.

The consecutive fires that occur on the island of Zakynthos grow suspicions about the arson scenario. The hits have peaked, as it cannot be explained in any other way, how is it possible to have nine different fronts in one place, with four of these fronts to break out at midnight at close distances within just a few minutes.

The mayor of Zakynthos speaks openly that these fires are arson. Mr. Paul Kolokotsas appeared confident that behind yesterday’s multiple fires on the island is the result of human activity. “Tomorrow morning, investigations should begin,” added Mr. Kolokotas.