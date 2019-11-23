A mother & daughter team developed what may be the world’s first Alzheimer’s vaccine

Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease that robs a person of their personality and memory before eventually leading to death. It’s the sixth-largest killer in the U.S. and, currently, there are 5.8 million Americans living with the disease.

It devastates people and families and it’s estimated that Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will cost the U.S. $290 billion dollars this year alone. It’s estimated that it will become a trillion-dollar-a-year disease by 2050.

There have been over 200 unsuccessful attempts to find a cure for the disease and the clinical trial termination rate is 98 percent.

Alzheimer’s is caused by plaque deposits that develop in brain tissue that become toxic to brain cells. One of the major hurdles to finding a cure for the disease is that it’s impossible to clear out the deposits from the tissue. So scientists have turned their attention to early detection and prevention.

One very encouraging development has come out of the work done by Dr. Chang Yi Wang, PhD. Wang is a prolific bio-inventor; one of her biggest successes is developing a foot-and-mouth vaccine for pigs that has been administered more than three billion times.

Read more: leapsmag