A real functioning flying car, backed by Google’s co-founder (videos)

While we all wait for fully self-driving vehicles to make their debut in showrooms nationwide, another hot concept is preparing to take flight later this year: the flying car.

On Monday, Kitty Hawk — the startup earning an investment from Google co-founder Larry Page — unveiled the Kitty Hawk Flyer, an ultralight aircraft launching later this year. Pricing will be revealed closer to launch.

The Flyer basically looks like a giant drone, with the driver sitting on top. It falls under the ultralight category, according to Federal Aviation Administration regulations. However, owners won’t need a pilot’s license to operate one.

“We’ve all had dreams of flying effortlessly,” said Page in a statement. “I’m excited that one day very soon I’ll be able to climb onto my Kitty Hawk Flyer for a quick and easy personal flight. Someday soon we hope you will be able to do just that, thanks to this team’s hard work.”

source: usatoday.com