Actor Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

He was famous outside India for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic World”

Irrfan Khan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars who had achieved considerable success in the west, has died aged 53.

He had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection and on Wednesday morning a statement was released confirming his death.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read the statement. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

Despite his status as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, Khan had a reputation for modesty and integrity and news of his death sent India into mourning, prompting actors, fans and politicians from across the world to express their sadness at his death.

Fellow Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan said Khan’s death left a “huge vacuum”. “An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema … left us too soon,” tweeted Bachchan.

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic,” tweeted Priyanka Chopra. “Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues. You inspired so many of us. Irrfan Khan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

The Indian politician Rahul Gandhi described Khan as a “versatile and talented actor; he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film and TV stage. He will be greatly missed”.

Read more: The Guardian