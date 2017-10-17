AHEPA & AHI hold dinner in honour of Greek PM Tsipras (photos)

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras attended a dinner held in his honour by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on Monday night. Addressing those present, Mr. Tsipras expressed his surprise about the fact that he was receiving such positive feedback on Greece. The Greek PM sent a message that Greece needed American investments to recover, as well as build a new era of permanent growth in the country. “We are very close to completing the programme and it is necessary for us at the end of 2018 to be able, at high growth rates, to have the necessary financial space to heal the wounds of the crisis”, the Prime Minister stressed. Accompanying the Greek MP was his wife Betty Baziana who wore a red dress for the occasion.

PM Alexis Tsipras, 2 seats to his right US Ambassador to Greece, Jeffrey Paith – Christos Papoutsis, the spokesman for Greece at the World Bank

With the blue tie Denis Plessas vice president of Lockheed Martin who manufactures the American F-16

Nikos Pappas, Minister of Digital Policy and 3 spots to his right Thodoris Kyriakou

The wife of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Beyta Baziana in red dress